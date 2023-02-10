Woman regains zest for life through art

Following a debilitating accident with a tractor-trailer that left her unable to walk, Lovie Djan has pulled herself out of her wheelchair and taken up painting.
Art is an interest and talent the 58-year-old West Pittsburg woman has had since childhood.
Djan first discovered her love for art in third grade when she won first place in a Black History Month art show with her painting of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Her brightly colored acrylic paintings this week filled the stage of The Confluence, a downtown restaurant and coffee house, in observance of Black History Month. Most of her work has cultural significance with some religious tones.
One of the pieces is a symbolic and ornately painted clock that was given to her for her art project.
The display was only through Thursday, and now is moving to a different locale. The collection will be on display again for the public to see on Feb. 18 in the Cascade Galleria.
Djan was raised on the South Side of Chicago and through the years has ended up currently living in the New Castle area.
When she first left Chicago, she moved to suburban Philadelphia with her children and became a certified nurses assistant for hospice at Bryn Mawr Hospital. She would take care of people during their final chapters and sing hymns to them, she said.
In 2013, her vehicle was T-boned by an 18-wheeler, and her injuries confined her to a wheelchair for four months, she said, noting she had back pain but realized it was from a dislocated hip.
She was unemployed, eventually laid off, and was told by doctors she might not walk again, but she defied that advice.
She told the doctor, “I was too blessed and too cute not to walk,” she said. She rehabilitated to walking with two canes, then discarded one, and now walks again without that assistance.
In 2015, she moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to be with her siblings, which she calls “a blessing in disguise,” because she found doctors to help her with her progress and she underwent rehabilitation.
But due to unforeseen circumstances and financial hardships, she lost everything she had and ended up homeless for awhile, she said. Her faith and hope led her to Heartside Ministry, a safe haven for homeless people. She volunteered there and cultivated her artistic talent.
Eventually, through hard work and perseverance, she got her own apartment, was earning a living again and managed to sell some of her art work.
In 2021, she moved to the New Castle area, where her son, Ishmael Djan, his family and grandchildren live.
Having spent time in Ghana around 1985, Djan was a military spouse. She found the experience to be an inspiration and the culture’s art to be empowering of God, faith, hope and love, she said. That is what propelled her forward in pursuing her art work.
“I love art,” she said. “I’ve been painting steadily since the coronavirus hit.”
She is taking watercolor and sketching classes at the Hoyt Institute of Fine Arts.
Her display at The Confluence included about 20 pieces, including some wood-burning art.
Referring to her past disability, she said, “Once you lose something, your life could be half-done, and you learn to appreciate it.”
Djan has become involved with Game Changers, a youth program for ages 8 through 11, at the Cascade Galleria that is run by Faith, Hope and Charity, and she teaches art to the children.
The program also has a gospel choir, she said.
Laura Colvin, who runs the Game Changers program, connected her with The Confluence and Don Kemerer, executive director of Cray, which owns The Confluence.
Kemerer saw her work and said he would love to display it. The show was limited to Thursday, because the coffee stop offers musical entertainment and uses the stage on Thursdays.
“Her work is so vibrant, it fit perfectly there,” Kemerer said. “There was some really cool art on the stage. She’s brilliant. Her art work is really quite amazing. There was a lot of symbolism.
“It’s an amazing story, to think she grew up in Chicago, Philadelphia, Grand Rapids then sleepy little New Castle,” he added. “To bring that kind of culture to us is wonderful.”
