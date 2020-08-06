An East side resident reentered his burning home Wednesday to save a cat.
Units were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 817 E. Lutton St. at 12:30 a.m, according to New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe
While en route to the home, firefighters were made aware the 24-year-old homeowner had reentered the home to find a cat.
After arriving on scene, firefighters found the person at the top of the stairs on the second floor and assisted him out of the home due to the large volume of smoke.
He was transported by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital for evaluation.
Although Kobbe is unsure how many animals lived at the residence, there were no animal casualties.
The fire, Kobbe said, originated in the kitchen. It is unclear whether the fire started due to cooking or electrical malfunctions. New Castle police are investigating the cause.
Kobbe estimates a combined $15,000 loss in damaged property and contents.
The home sustained the most damage from neighbors and others breaking windows.
No other structures were damaged from the fire.
Correction: A previous version of this story used incorrect pronouns for the homeowner.
