A New Castle woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported Monday.
Deia Eggleston, 46, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Eggleston was prosecuted in connection with a cocaine distribution drug trafficking organization in New Castle that included, among other individuals, Dondi Searcy, Jr., according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
Eggleston participated in the conspiracy by allowing Searcy and others to use her home to manufacture and store illegal narcotics and firearms.
She also assisted Searcy in connection with a kilogram of cocaine that Searcy arranged to have mailed from California to the home next door to Eggleston’s residence. That package was intercepted by law enforcement prior to delivery.
Eggleston’s sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 21 in Pittsburgh. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Searcy, aka “Little Dondi,” 36, of New Castle, was one of 17 indicted from four states by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh in May 2019, on charge of violating federal narcotics laws.
Scott W. Brady, who was U.S. Attorney at the time, called it the breakup of one of the largest cocaine distribution rings in western Pennsylvania at the time. State and local law enforcement conducted an extensive investigation of this multi-state drug distribution network. The drug distribution network reportedly was led by Hector Forbes, in which cocaine was sold throughout the country, including in New Castle and Pittsburgh. The group used the mail to transport the cocaine and to send cash back to Hector Forbes and Marcia Cunningham, according to court papers.
According to that indictment, from in and around 2017, and continuing thereafter to in and around May 2019, in the Western District of Pennsylvania and elsewhere, defendants Fawn Cox, Wesley Cox, Ronny Daniels, Jr., Sergio Murillo, Eva Scialabba, Dondi Searcy, Jr., Quantel Searcy and Christopher Shaner conspired with each other and others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 280 grams or more of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as crack, each a Schedule II controlled substance.
The Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit, the New Castle Police Department and the Union Township Police Department provided significant assistance in that investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan T. Conway is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
This prosecution of Eggleston is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.
OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
