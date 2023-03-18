A city woman pled guilty and an Ellwood City man is scheduled to face trial, respectively, in federal court on child pornography charges.
Tamara Kreitzer, 35, of New Castle pleaded guilty on March 9 to knowingly distributing a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct through a cell phone.
She pleaded guilty at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh and is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. June 26. Meanwhile, David Bates, 63, of Ellwood City, is scheduled to face trial at 9 a.m. Sept. 18.
Bates is facing a three-count indictment of attempted production, production, receipt and distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of children.
According to an indictment, on or between July 2020 and October 2020, Bates and Kreitzer coerced two girls, who at the time were 11 and 13, into engaging in sexually explicit conduct and taking pictures of them. Kreitzer then distributed the pictures to Bates, court papers state.
Bates requested photos of children in exchange for money, according to a criminal complaint filed by New Castle police in October 2020. He also asked one of the female children to take pictures of herself for money in certain poses in a swimsuit, according to a police report.
Kreitzer, in an interview with police, admitted she sent six pictures to Bates for $20, the report said.
An acquaintance of Kreitzer told police he was going through her phone and found the photographs and removed the memory card.
Bates admitted to police in an interview he sent the messages in a screenshot to Kreitzer and he received about a dozen pictures.
An indictment is an accusation.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
