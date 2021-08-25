A three-vehicle collision Wednesday in Mahoning Township claimed the life of one of the drivers.
A woman driving one of the cars reportedly was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Samuel Teolis. He said the woman's name is being withheld, pending notification of her family.
Teolis said a second driver was flown with injuries to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. Her condition was unknown Tuesday afternoon.
A toddler in one of the cars appeared to have been uninjured but was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of West State Street.
Teolis said he learned from officers at the scene that the cars were in line at a road construction zone and one woman hit the deceased woman's car from behind.
No further details were available Tuesday afternoon from the Mahoning Township police.
The driver of a Chevrolet SUV that was involved appeared to have suffered minor injuries, according to a bystander at the scene.
Other vehicles involved in the collision were a Kia and a blue Chevy Cobalt from Ohio. The Colbalt was demolished.
The Mahoning police are investigating the accident, and the state police accident reconstruction team was summoned to determine how the crash occurred. The road was closed for several hours, into the afternoon.
The Mahoning, Union, Pulaski and Neshannock Township volunteer fire departments assisted the police at the scene. Also responding were an Ohio state trooper and Pulaski Township police.
