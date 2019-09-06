An East Side woman, who police say told them she is pregnant, is facing two sets of charges for incidents involving guns and drugs, in August and earlier this week.
The August charges against Billie Ann Rolle, 31, of Summitt Street, stem from May, when Shenango Township police reported that four guns and loaded magazines, ammunition, a holster, various narcotics including hydrocodone, naloxone, suboxone and Ecstasy, were found inside a bag in a hotel room that she had booked.
She is charged with four counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the traffic stop.
Police said some of the guns confiscated had been reported stolen.
According to a criminal complaint, the police received a complaint that guns and drugs had been left inside of a motel room on New Butler Road, and that the woman who rented the room, later identified as Rolle, was causing a disturbance. She was gone from the motel when police arrived, the report said, and the hotel employees said that she had been demanding to get her property back.
She was charged on Aug. 12 with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of receiving stolen property, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
The New Castle police caught up with Rolle on Wednesday night when they pulled over a car on East Washington Street near Butler Avenue for a tail light violation, and Rolle was a front-seat passenger. Police said they found Rolle to be in possession of 14.4 grams of suspected heroin, 6.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 5.8 grams of suspected fentanyl and 9.1 grams of suspected marijuana and $725 in cash, according to a separate criminal complaint.
They also learned that she was wanted on a warrant.
Police reported that because of her claim to be four months pregnant, she was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital to be medically cleared before they took her to jail.
Rolle was arraigned on both sets of charges on Thursday. District Judge Melissa A. Amodie set her bond for $15,000 in connection with the original gun and drug charges and $15,000 in connection with this week's drug charges. She is in the Lawrence County jail.
