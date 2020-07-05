An East side woman is back in Lawrence County jail after escaping Friday night then jumping out a second-story window trying to elude police.
Brittany Flory, 30, of 574 E. Long Ave., escaped the jail's fenced-in outdoor exercise area around 8 p.m. Friday. Another inmate, Maria Rozzi, helped Flory escape, New Castle police said. Flory was identified to be at a South side residence around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
When city police arrived at the South Jefferson Street home, Flory was seen in an upstairs bedroom. Officers attempted to use a taser on Flory, but she managed to avoid it and dive head-first out a second-floor window, police said.
When she fell to the ground, Flory was taken into custody by officers waiting outside. She was transported to UPMC Jameson for a wrist injury then transported back to the jail.
She is being charged with escape and flight to avoid apprehension, while Rozzi is charged with conspiracy to escape.
Flory was originally jailed in late January in connection with the investigation into a missing woman. Sabrina Salamon disappeared after her car rolled over in Mahoningtown on Dec. 19. When member of the Walkers Volunteer Search Party found her body in a backyard hot tub at a home in the 500 block of Galbreath Street, Flory was arrested hours after the discovery for operating what police said was an online prostitution business.
Flory was taken into custody after she tried to solicit an undercover officer for prostitution. City police said at the time they were aware Flory and Salamon were close acquaintances and that Flory was one of the last people to have talked with Salamon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.