A woman who went to New Castle's elementary school Monday with a friend who was picking up a child was arrested after she reportedly threatened to blow up the school.
The incident caused school officials to place the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center on lockdown, according to a report by New Castle police.
The woman, Messaiha Janee Brewer, 28, of East Marshall Avenue, is being held in the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Principal Joe Anderson said the teachers were confined to their rooms with their students for about 10 to 15 minutes during the disturbance, and the school doors were locked. The lockdown occurred because Brewer was in the foyer yelling and the students otherwise might have seen and heard her, he said.
School officials reported the incident to the police around 10:15 a.m.
According to a criminal complaint filed in court by the New Castle police, Anderson reported that Brewer was at the school accompanying a friend who went there to pick up her child. Brewer was upset because her friend's son had been suspended, and she started yelling in the lobby of the school while school was in session, the report said. A school security guard heard Brewer and told her to stop, and she continued yelling and arguing with the officer, the complaint states.
The principal went to the lobby to try to de-escalate the situation, and he asked her to leave and not come back, the report states. Brewer then said, "I'm going to blow up this school," the principal and security officer reported. She also threatened to slap the officer, the court papers state. As the officer tried to escort her out of the building, Brewer pulled away and was shouting profanities, the school officials reported.
Brewer reportedly got into a white Range Rover and put the vehicle into reverse gear and drove backward at high speed on the road in front of the school. The road is used by students, staff and other school vehicles, the report said.
She left her friend and her son at the school without a ride home, the paperwork states, and an officer drove them to a North Hill residence.
The police put out a bulletin in search of the vehicle Brewer was driving, which reportedly belonged to her friend. Meanwhile, Brewer returned to the school and was circling the parking lot, police reported, and she left again before the officers arrived. One officer followed the Range Rover south on Scott Street and pulled it over at East Main and Scott streets. During their conversation, Brewer was belligerent and continued yelling and was arrested, the report said.
She is charged with terroristic threats and causing a serious public inconvenience, making bomb threats, two counts of disorderly conduct, and one count each of harassment by using lewd and threatening language, defiant trespass and careless and reckless driving.
She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set her jail bond.
New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio and New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem last October issued a zero-tolerance letter to parents in the district for misbehavior in students and adults.
The letter was prompted, in part, by parents who did not know proper protocol of how to behave on school grounds, and some students had been unruly at activities, football games or in the school hallways, DeBlasio said at the time.
DeBlasio at the time cited a few incidents where parents “were totally disrespectful to me and to the administrators and used vulgarity," she said. "It has to stop. That’s not the norm for New Castle. We have good children and good families. A safe environment and a good education are our two main goals.”
The letter states examples of bad behavior in parent and guardians are yelling, swearing, being hostile or confrontational on school property or at school events and becoming hostile, violent and threatening.
Those behaviors are illegal under the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, and visitors to the district who exhibit such behaviors could face criminal charges and will be placed on a no-trespass list, the letter warns.
Salem emphasized Tuesday the police will continue to have zero tolerance for any behavioral incidents in the schools, and any violators will be held accountable.
"One of our biggest responsibilities is to ensure the safety of our schools," he said.
"I'm not putting up with anyone coming in and jeopardizing the students' safety," DeBlasio commented Tuesday. "Inappropriate behavior from anyone won't go on in a school setting. When people act like that, I have no tolerance for it. We have social-emotional problems that concern us about our students. We don't need outside problems coming in and creating more."
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
