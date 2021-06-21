A woman accused of punching a nurse in the eye and injuring her at a Human Services Center facility in Pulaski Township is in custody.
Pulaski Township police have arrested Karissa Nicole Falen, 21, in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 3 p.m. June 15 at the center's Edgewood facility at 5960 Old Pulaski Road, where the suspect resides.
According to a criminal complaint, the nurse reported to the police that Falen asked her for her medication, and upon dispensing them, Falen became upset and threw the pills. She went outside briefly, then went back in and asked the nurse again for medication, but was told she couldn't have them until a doctor called back, the report said. The nurse told police that Falen then punched her in the left eye, cutting it open and causing profuse bleeding. The nurse said she was afraid and opened her office window to escape the defendant.
Police reported that the injured woman sought medical treatment and the cut on her eye was glued shut and bruised.
Falen is charged with one count of aggravated assault of a health care worker. She was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
