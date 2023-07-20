A Neshannock Township woman is in the Lawrence County jail accused of burglarizing a neighbor’s house.
Neshannock police arrested Lisa Spencer, 54, of the 300 block of Orlando Avenue, in connection with the reported intrusion.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman who lives across the street from Spencer, called the police around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and told them she heard a noise in her bedroom and found Spencer going through her belongings.
Spencer was still in the house when police arrived. She gave police a written statement, saying she entered the neighbor’s house through a front window and she fell onto the bedroom floor.
She is charged with burglary and criminal trespass. She was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed her to the jail on a $30,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.