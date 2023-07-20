New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.