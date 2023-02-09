A North Hill man is in custody for a reported assault that sent a pregnant woman to a hospital by ambulance.
The woman reported that Charles Walter Friedel, 32, of the 300 block of Highland Avenue, on Sunday grabbed her by the hair and struck her head on the floor and bathtub. Her face suffered cuts and some of her lower teeth were knocked out, according to a criminal complaint.
Friedel is charged with aggravated and simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who confined him to the jail on a $15,000 bond.
Friedel also has other assault-related charges pending against him that were filed in December.
He is awaiting a preliminary hearing on both sets of charges.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.