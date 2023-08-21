A motorcyclist was injured when her bike went off the road in North Beaver Township and hit a guard rail.
State police reported that Lucinda K. McNary, 69, of New Castle, was northbound on her Harley-Davidson around 10:42 a.m. Aug. 14 when the accident occurred on Route 18, near Gilmore Road.
McNary was taken to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
