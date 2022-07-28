A Beaver County woman is in a Youngstown trauma hospital after she reportedly fell from a moving car on Route 422 in Union Township.
Union Township police did not provide the woman’s name Thursday, pending the notification of her family and the outcome of the investigation.
An officer who investigated the incident said they did not know yet whether the woman was pushed out of the vehicle or if she jumped or fell out.
He said she suffered multiple injuries, primarily to her legs and head, and possibly suffered broken bones.
The 20-year-old woman, a resident of Darlington, was the passenger in a car driven by another female.
The police learned there had been an argument between the two women before the incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Thursday between Harbor Road and the Branding Iron tavern.
The police interviewed the driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Lyndora woman. They were waiting late Thursday to speak with the woman who was injured before releasing any names, the officer said.
Union Township police said that it is likely that charges will be filed in the case.
