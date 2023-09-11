An East Side woman suffered unknown injuries in an early morning crash Monday on Long Avenue.
New Castle police reported a car driven by Miranda McKim, 27, of North Mulberry Street struck a legally parked car near Dushane Street. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment for multiple injuries, the report said.
Both vehicles were towed.
The New Castle Fire Department assisted at the scene and the road was temporarily closed until the debris was removed, according to fire Chief Mike Kobbe.
Police said she is to be cited for driving while her license is suspended and for driving on wrong side of the road. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
