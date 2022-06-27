A West Side man is wanted by police after his ATV wrecked during a pursuit last month, injuring his passenger.
New Castle police said Darris Gennaro Lane, 23, of High Street, ran away from the accident scene and his injured passenger, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer patrolling around 9:20 p.m. May 15 near West Falls and North Jefferson streets spotted a green ATV and the two occupants were not wearing helmets. The driver did a wheelie through the intersection, and the officer tried to pull over and stop the quad, but it continued speeding north onto East Lincoln Avenue where the officer lost sight of it.
The police heard the vehicle accelerate on Highland Avenue and the officer approached to find the ATV overturned off the road with the female passenger pinned underneath it, the report said.
Bystanders told the police the driver ran away, the report said. An officer and a female bystander lifted the vehicle off of the injured woman, who was unconscious, police said. She had cuts on her face and was bleeding from her left ear. She regained consciousness and identified the driver, and she was transported to a hospital, police said.
Following an investigation, Lane was charged Sunday with accidents involving death or personal injury, recklessly endangering another person, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, reckless driving, careless driving, operating on streets and highways and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
