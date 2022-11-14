A woman was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after falling from the top of the parking garage on North Mercer Street.
The incident happened around 11:57 a.m. Monday. New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the woman suffered severe head trauma.
She was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital, then flown from there to Pittsburgh. Her identity was not available during the early afternoon.
