A fire that raged through a Halco Drive apartment March 30 was intentionally set by its tenant, according to New Castle police.
A city police detective has charged Vinceita Eman Hines, 25, formerly of the apartment at Halco Drive, who also has a Youngstown address, with arson and criminal mischief following an investigation into the blaze. A criminal complaint filed against her indicates that the police believe she had set her mattress on fire.
Hines was left homeless when the burned apartment was rendered uninhabitable by the New Castle Fire Department. A criminal complaint against her indicates the blaze caused $380,000 worth of damage to the multi-unit building, which is owned by the Lawrence County Housing Authority.
City firefighters were called to the 4 p.m. fire that broke out on the second floor of the apartment building, and they arrived to see flames shooting out of the second-story window and heavy smoke emanating from both sides of the building and the vents in the roof.
They encountered a woman, later identified as Hines, who was frantically trying to get back into the burning structure, screaming that she wanted to go back to bed, fire Chief Mike Kobbe initially reported.
The police learned that Hines was the only person inside the apartment when the fire broke out, and that numerous people went inside and had to drag her out.
Two witnesses told investigators Hines then tried to get back into the building and she had to be physically removed from it. She told bystanders she just wanted to go to bed, according to the account in the criminal complaint.
She was not injured but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The complaint notes the apartment next to Hines’ also was damaged by the fire.
The police found a yellow lighter on the floor of the second-floor bedroom, the report states.
Hines was arrested Tuesday and was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set an unsecured bond of $25,000. That means that if she fails to show up for any of her court proceedings, she will likely be sent to jail and held responsible for the entire bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
