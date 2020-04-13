Woman hurt when car strikes pole

Firefighters respond to a Wilmington Road accident scene Monday morning.

 GARY CHURCH | NEWS

A woman was taken to the hospital Monday morning after her car struck a pole in Neshannock Township.

The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Wilmington Road near the industrial park.

The Neshannock Township Fire Department assisted township police at the scene. Penn Power and Comcast also responded. The car was towed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.