Woman hurt when car strikes pole

A woman was taken to the hospital Monday morning after her car struck a pole in Neshannock Township.
The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Wilmington Road near the industrial park.
The Neshannock Township Fire Department assisted township police at the scene. Penn Power and Comcast also responded. The car was towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.