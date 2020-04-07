Woman hospitalized after car hits tree

A woman was taken to a Youngstown hospital with injuries following a one-vehicle accident around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Wilmington Township.
According to New Wilmington Borough police who assisted state police at the scene, a woman was driving on Route 158 near Wilson Mill Road when her SUV hit a tree, then went down an embankment. A toddler who was in a child safety seat in the car appeared to have been unharmed, the officers reported.
Noga Ambulance and the New Wilmington and Neshannock Township fire departments also assisted at the scene. The vehicle was demolished and was towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.