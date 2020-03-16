Leanne Borrelli considers herself fortunate.
Although the coronavirus pandemic altered her plans, in some ways those changes have brought about blessings.
A New Castle native, Borrelli has lived in Solighetto, Italy, north of Venice, with her husband Leonardo Mazzero for the past seven years. The couple, along with their 4-year-old son Luca, returned to Lawrence County on Feb. 11 for the funeral of Borrelli’s father Vincent.
While Mazzero, the CEO of a company that makes gelato ingredients, was able to return to Italy on Feb. 15, Borrelli and her son had planned to stay for three weeks to visit with family and help her mother, Eileen.
“Leonardo flew in just ahead of the lockdown,” said Borrelli, who opted to change her travel plans and now has a tentative return trip scheduled March 28.
“I was worried about traveling with a 4-year-old. They’re always touching things and putting things in their mouths,” said Borrelli, who teaches English classes at Luca’s preschool. “I decided it was best to see if this blows over and it gives me more time to stay here with my mom and help her.
“Now that (coronavirus is) ramping up here, I hope it will be OK. We’re supposed to be back in Italy on March 29,” she continued. “Right now, there aren’t bans going in to Italy, so if it’s safe to travel here, we’ll go back. I’m giving it a few days before we make any decisions.”
At home in Italy, Borrelli said her husband has kept busy helping his company transition so that all employees are able to work from home. She said her sister-in-law told her it “seems like the end of the world” as streets are empty with only pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to be open.
“She told me the hospitals are all lacking doctors because they’re all sick,” Borrelli said, adding that she doesn’t personally know anyone who has contracted the virus.
“The Italians were joking, too, at first about overreacting, but now they’re very sobered,” Borrelli said, adding that she’s heard most things in Italy will be closed until at least March 26 or April 3. “Americans, I think, are still in the joking phase, but it seems the government here is taking it a little more seriously.”
In addition to helping her mother and babysitting nieces and nephews who think every day with their cousin Luca is a cause for a party, Borrelli has been using her time here to re-work her self-published book, “Once Upon a Time in a Universe.”
The picture book telling the story of Jesus was inspired by Borrelli’s own upbringing.
“In Italy, the Roman Catholic churches are gorgeous, historic, but not the place for small children with their excellent acoustics that amplify all the sounds, and Sunday school isn’t offered for small children,” Borrelli explained. “Yet, growing up here, I remember learning about the Bible and I wanted a way to tell the most important story of the Bible.”
Initially published in December, the new version of the book will feature a tribute to Vincent Borrelli.
She’s also established a Facebook fundraiser, Rainbows for Solighetto, to benefit the preschool Luca attends where she works.
“The families in Solighetto are mostly small business owners or work for small businesses. The economic situation in Italy is very sobering right now, so the families of the preschool are in difficulty to pay the monthly fees, which is becoming a problem for the preschool’s financial situation and it’s becoming very real that this school may have to close,” Borrelli said of the virus’s potential lasting impacts on the community.
Still, Borrelli chooses to look at the positive.
“Of course, I’m nervous about the effect (coronavirus) has had on our countries and on our own travel plans, but my mom loves the company, so it’s fortunate that we’ve been able to be here with her,” she said. “Of course, I miss my husband and Luca misses his dad and his friends, but he has (my mom) laughing every day. That’s been a blessing”
