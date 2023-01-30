State police say an Ellwood City woman reportedly had a variety of controlled substances with her when a car in which she was a passenger was stopped for a traffic violation.
Troopers have charged Amanda Lee Crowl, 37, of Center Church Road, after reportedly finding the drugs in her purse, jacket and car during the stop that occurred Dec. 28 on South Round Street in Union Township.
According to a criminal complaint, the police pulled over the car for a broken brake light, and Crowl was in the back seat. The driver gave police consent to search his car. They found a copper wire and a digital scale in the back passenger seat, and a glass smoking device with suspected crack cocaine residue was on the front seat, the report said.
Police said Crowl's purse contained suspected Xanax, suboxone, buprenorphine and naloxone, none of which she had a prescription for, and they found a fold of fentanyl in her front pocket.
She is facing 11 counts of possession of controlled substances, seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of disorderly conduct.
She was send a summons to appear in court on the charges.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
