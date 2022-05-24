An East Side woman is in custody facing 34 charges, most of them drug-related, following a traffic stop on the city's South Side earlier this month.
State police on Tuesday charged Jamie Lynn Pezzuti, 43, of the 700 block of Cunningham Avenue, with the offenses after stopping her Ford Taurus sedan on George Street Extension around 9 p.m. May 9.
According to a criminal complaint, a trooper was driving on Moravia Street and recognized Pezzuti's car going in the opposite direction. The trooper knew her from a prior driving-under the influence arrest when she refused a blood test. He turned his patrol car around and tried to catch up with her for driving with a suspended license. He tried to pull her over and turned on to George Street Extension without signaling a turn, then she drove into a warehouse parking lot, the report said.
The trooper reported Pezzuti made up a story about why she was in the parking lot, according to the paperwork. A medical marijuana bag was on the front seat next to her. A trooper with a drug-sniffing dog arrived and gave positive indication of the presence of drugs. Pezzuti allowed the trooper to examine her wallet, which had a plastic straw with white powder residue.
She pulled a tin cash box out of her backpack and police saw a plastic bag containing 16 grams of suspected heroin, a glass container with an unknown gray substance, a plastic spoon containing powder residue, a plastic bag of copper wire, three straws, a push rod, a digital scale and loose copper wire, according to the complaint.
Pezzuti faces two counts of possession and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; 14 counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, and one count each of driving while her license is suspended, improper signaling and disorderly conduct.
She has been in the Lawrence County jail since May 19 on a previous charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Her arraignment on the new charges is pending. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
