BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities said an argument between a man and a woman ended when she drove an SUV onto the sidewalk and hit him, then made a U-turn and tried to run him over again.
Bethlehem police said 34-year-old city resident Crystal Legrand faces several counts, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. It’s not known if she’s retained an attorney.
Witnesses said Legrand and the man were arguing around 5 p.m. Sunday when the man started walking away. They say Legrand got in the SUV and drove toward him, but got out of the vehicle and started arguing with him again.
A short time later, she got back in the SUV and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the man. He suffered some injuries, but further details were not disclosed.
