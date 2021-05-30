A one-car accident on River Road claimed the life of a New Castle woman late Friday.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich R.J. Johnson reported that 24-year-old Kaitlyn Micco was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma to the head. The crash occurred at 11:47 p.m. In Taylor Township.
Johnson said Micco's vehicle failed to negotiate a bend, struck a guard rail, crossed the road, hit an embankment, rolled over and landed on its wheels. She was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected, he said, noting that speed and wet roads contributed to the accident.
He said toxicology results are pending.
The New Castle Police and Fire Departments, the Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department and Noga Ambulance responded.
River Road was closed until the scene was cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.