A Lawrence County district judge and a fireman made valiant attempts to revive a woman who went into cardiac arrest in court on Tuesday, but their desperate measures were in vain.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo reported that a 63-year-old Shenango Township woman, who had been in the court of District Judge Rick Russo, collapsed in the lobby while walking out of his courtroom, just before lunchtime.
She was later pronounced dead at UPMC Hospital, despite continued attempts at CPR at the court and at the hospital, DeCarbo said.
Russo, a former EMT, retired police officer and a fireman, reported that the woman had been in his court for a summary matter, accompanied by her husband.
As she left the courtroom and was in the lobby, she went into apparent cardiac arrest. Russo and a Shenango Township fireman, Justin Data, immediately initiated CPR, and Data ran to his vehicle to retrieve an automated external defibrillator, attempting to revive her with it until an ambulance arrived.
"We did everything we could," Russo said, "but there are some things you just can't control."
Data reported that one of Russo's office staff members yelled that the woman had passed out.
"Luckily, I had an AED with me at the time," he said. After determining the woman wasn't breathing and had no pulse, "we started CPR right away. Then we passed everything over to Noga Ambulance and the Neshannock Township Fire Department, and she was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
"It was just shocking," he said. "You never expect something like that to happen right there."
Russo said that after talking with his staff members, who were visibly shaken, the court stayed open for the rest of the day when they returned from lunch. The court was one of three locations where mail-in and absentee ballot deposit boxes were located, so the doors of the court remained open until 4 p.m. DeCarbo said that no autopsy was planned because the woman died of natural causes and had a history of medical issues.
Data and Russo both said they have performed CPR many times as firemen and first-responders. Data said he also has had to use the AED before during cardiac arrests.
