A woman has been cited for an accident where her truck ended up in a yard in Scott Township.
State police reported that there were no injuries in the crash. The driver was Dana Glenn, 46, of Grove City, whose Ford F-150 pickup truck went into a yard in the 400 block of Old Route 19, near the intersection of Harlansburg Road, around 10 a.m. Dec. 19.
Police determined that Glenn was driving west on Harlansburg Road and accelerated at a speed that her tires lost traction and the truck entered the wrong lane of traffic, then went back into the westbound lane, then went off the road and crashed into the fence on the property.
Her truck had minor damage to the passenger side, and there was visible damage to the property and to the fence, police reported.
She was cited for driving at unsafe speed and other traffic offenses.
