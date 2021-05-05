Police say a Neshannock Township woman whom they pulled over for texting while driving also reportedly gave the officer a false name.
New Castle police have charged Danna Marie Stiffler, 40, of 313 Cathcart Drive, in connection with the 10 p.m. traffic stop May 1 at the Intersection of Moravia Street and Croton Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint, the officer stopped a red Buick and informed the driver, later identified as Stiffler, that she was driving left of center and that he saw her texting while she was driving.
The driver gave the officer a false first name of Nancy and false date of birth, and they learned that the vehicle registration was expired, the report said.
The officer went to a traffic hearing and the woman named Nancy Stiffler was not the woman he had pulled over, the report said. Police learned through questioning the unknown woman that the real identification of the driver the officer had pulled over was Danna Stiffler.
Danna Stiffler also was driving with a suspended license, police reported.
Police have charged her with false reports, prohibiting text-based communications and driving while her license is suspended.
She was issued a summons to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.