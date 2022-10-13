A North Hill woman is facing charges in connection with an incident that involved her reportedly hitting a car with a stick and swinging it at a man who was nearby.
New Castle police arrested Dajoi Traevon Taylor in connection with the disturbance that reportedly had occurred Oct. 4 in the 900 block of Sankey Street outside of Westview Terrace Apartments.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that they were called to the area regarding a trespassing incident. They arrived to find a woman, later identified as Taylor, swinging a stick that was about two to three feet long and two inches in diameter, and repeatedly hitting a white Chevrolet Suburban and screaming profanities, police said.
The police ordered her to drop the stick and she swung several times at a man who was standing nearby while yelling profanities and racial slurs, the report said.
The man told police Taylor kicked in the door of his friend's apartment. His friend told police Taylor began fighting with the man inside her apartment and their dispute carried over into the parking lot, the complaint states.
Taylor was later released with charges pending.
Police learned that Taylor had given the officer her sister's name as her own identity, and that she also is wanted on warrants, the report said.
She is charged with providing false identity to police, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and two counts of disorderly conduct. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
