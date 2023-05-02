A North Hill woman was arrested for suspected driving under the influence and vandalizing a police holding cell.
New Castle police reported Gloria Gabrielle Silva, 29, of the 1100 block of Delaware Avenue, reportedly was stopped at an intersection in the 300 block of East North Street and apparently sleeping in her car around 5:45 a.m. Sunday. The police were called for a welfare check because her a GMC Yukon was sitting at the intersection not moving and the light was green. The officer found two females passed out inside the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
The officer knocked on the window several times, and the driver, later identified as Silva, looked up and drove away, the report said. The officer followed the Yukon with emergency lights onto a residence in the 400 block of East Winter Avenue where it stopped. Police viewed an open can of an alcoholic beverage in her vehicle, the report said.
Silva was taken to the police station and refused a blood test, the report said. The officer reported she vandalized the inside of the cell and reportedly struck one of the officers in the face with her shoe. She then threatened to urinate on the officers, they reported in the complaint.
Police reported Silva has a suspended driver's license for DUI and other offenses and has two prior DUI convictions.
She was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of institutional vandalism, one count each of fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence and driving while her license is suspended.
She was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.