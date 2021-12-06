An East Side woman is facing charges after a September accident when her car struck a guard rail and a brick wall at a car wash.
New Castle police arrested Bobbie Lynn Grove, 23, of 815 E. Washington St., in connection with the crash that reportedly occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Taylor and Pearson streets.
They filed charges against her Nov. 30 after receiving results of her blood alcohol count.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that Grove’s test results showed a blood alcohol level of 0.245.
She also had various levels of THC in her blood.
She is charged with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.