A New Castle woman has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after video surveillance showed her breaking the front windshield of a 2004 Cadillac with a metal scooter.
Kathy Currie, 57, told police the vehicle’s owner told her to damage the car in order to fraudulently collect insurance money for the damage. Upon viewing the surveillance footage, officers saw Currie throw a cup at the owner of the car before crossing the street to obtain the scooter and damage the windshield.
According to the criminal complaint, police had interacted with Currie and the owner of the car previously in the day due to an argument where they needed to be separated.
