A West Side woman has been arrested after she reportedly thwarted efforts of the police and a local agency to take custody of a child.
Police reported in a criminal complaint they went Wednesday to the apartment of 36-year-old Selina Florence Marie Talley to accompany a Lawrence County Children and Youth Services counselor who had a court order to take custody of a toddler.
When they arrived, Talley refused to let anyone inside. She went outside onto the porch, and as the police tried to detain her, she struck an officer in the face. During a struggle, Talley pulled him into the apartment and caused him to fall over the couch, according to the complaint.
Another officer discharged his Taser twice at Talley and she continued to fight with the officers. They eventually managed to arrest her, the report said.
She is charged with aggravated assault, interference with the custody of children, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering other persons, resisting arrest, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.
She was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright and was freed on a $5,000 bond, pending her preliminary hearing. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
