A South Side woman was deemed incapable of taking care of her child after police and a county agency found her and a man to be under the apparent influence of drugs inside her home.
A neighbor had reported to the New Castle police and fire departments that she could see a man and woman unconscious inside the living room with a 3-year-old child sitting next to the woman.
Police saw the neighbor knock on the door at 13 Steinbrink Place and they saw a woman identified as Claire Serene Cavanaugh, 31, of that address, on the couch with her head back, eyes closed and a cigarette in her mouth, according to a criminal complaint. Police said that when Cavanaugh came to, she stood up and was argumentative, saying she was not under the influence of anything, and she refused to let emergency medical services into her residence, the report said.
When she opened her door, the police could see a man lying unconscious on the living room floor and they could not tell if he was breathing, the document said. Cavanaugh told police that she had given Narcan to the man, according to the complaint.
The man was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital, and the police contacted Lawrence County Children and Youth Services. City firefighters reported to the police that a box fan, found on the floor of the child's bedroom, did not have a protective guard on it, making it a hazard to the tot, the report said. Children and Youth Services worker determined that Cavanaugh was not in condition to take care of the child, and the agent took custody of her, police reported.
Cavanaugh is charged with endangering the welfare of children, obstructing emergency services and disorderly conduct. She was released at the time, pending an investigation and charges, and is now wanted on an arrest warrant.
(0) comments
