A Bessemer woman was arrested Thursday after police say she attempted to run over and shoot her boyfriend.
Maria Brown, 37, was charged with criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of aggravated assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Brown and her boyfriend were arguing about their relationship as she drove down Columbiana Road in North Beaver Township at a high rate of speed. After asking Brown to slow down, the complaint said, her boyfriend grabbed the steering wheel, forcing her to stop so he could exit the car. When he began to walk alongside the road, Brown turned the car around and tried to hit him as he ran into a driveway at 746 Columbiana Road, according to the complaint.
Brown's boyfriend told police she had a gun and shot at him three times. He was not hit by any of the bullets, but a bullet went through his right pant leg, according to the complaint.
Brown then exited the vehicle and checked on her boyfriend's condition and apologized.
She then fled the scene, only to be caught by Bessemer Police a short while later during a traffic stop.
According to the complaint, she admitted to police that she had a gun in her purse, which turned out to be a LCP Ruger 380 caliber. When she gave police consent to search the vehicle, police discovered two spent cartridges in the back passenger compartments, the complaint says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.