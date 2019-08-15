A Butler County woman is in custody, accused of striking one police officer and burning another with a cigarette after she police say she assaulted a man at a motel.
Shenango Township police arrested Angela Marie Knopp, 35, of Slippery Rock at a motel on New Butler Road. They were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to the motel room where they saw Knopp strike a man in their presence, they said.
As they tried to arrest her, Knopp slapped one officer in the face, and as he tried to handcuff her on the ground, she kicked him in the stomach, according to the report. Another officer suffered a burn from her cigarette, the report states, and both officers were exposed to blood from where Knopp previously had cut herself.
She is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest. She was arraigned by District Judge Scott A. McGrath, who set her jail bond at $5,000.
