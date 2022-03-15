FROM STAFF REPORTS
A Union Township woman is facing charges after she reportedly stabbed a man in the leg with a steak knife during an argument.
Union Township police arrested Taneke Seanade Wise, 30, of the Bridges Apartment Building on West State Street, in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 11 p.m. March 9.
According to a criminal complaint, police went to the residence, where a man reported that he and Wise had been arguing and she stabbed him in the left thigh.
He was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police reported that five children were present during the encounter, and Lawrence County Children and Youth Services was contacted.
Police said they confiscated the bloody knife.
Wise is facing one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
She was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
