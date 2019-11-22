A woman accused of entering a Laurel School District bus without authorization and arguing with the driver is facing charges.
Hickory Township police have reported that Alissa M. Murray, 28, of Rogers Road, got on the bus in front of her home around 8:30 a.m. Oct. 4 and engaged the bus driver in an argument. The police filed the charges against her this week.
The district’s transportation director provided an officer with a surveillance video from the bus, police reported in a criminal complaint. The video shows the bus stopping in front of Murray’s house and two children boarding it, then Murray entered the bus and asked the identity of two other children, claiming they were picking on another child.
Police noted in a criminal complaint that Murray did not request to speak with the bus driver, nor did she ask permission to get onto the bus.
According to the police, the driver told Murray she was not allowed on the bus and asked her exit.
The video shows Murray standing over the driver in the driver’s seat. Police reported that she used profane language loud enough for the children on the bus to hear her.
Murray faces one count each of unauthorized school bus entry, harassment and disorderly conduct. She was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.