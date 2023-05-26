A woman with addresses on the North Hill and Neshannock Township is wanted by police for reportedly leaving an accident scene and for the reported theft of guns.
New Castle police said in a criminal complaint that Stephanie Jo Staph, 29, who has addresses on Edison Avenue and Mohawk Drive, is accused in both incidents and is wanted on multiple other local and state warrants by authorities.
According to the complaint, Staph reportedly was involved in an accident that occurred in the 1000 block of Adams Street around 4:30 a.m. March 16. Officers arrived there to find her gold Lincoln MKZ had struck a parked blue Kia, and she was not around.
Police said both vehicles were disabled and were towed. The parked car's owner was sleeping inside his house when the crash occurred, the complaint states.
The officers went to Staph's address on Edison Avenue and a family member opened the door, and they could hear Staph instructing the person on speakerphone to tell police she was not there.
The police charged her last week with flight to avoid apprehension, false reports, driving while her license is suspended, accident damage to an unattended vehicle and failure to stop and give aid, in connection with the incident. She is to be sent a summons to appear in court on those charges.
The police also have charged Staph in connection with the theft of two guns from a home on Finch Street, which was reported to have occurred overnight from May 17 to 18. According to a criminal complaint, a man who lives at that address said Staph had been visiting at his house and spent the night. The next day he went to get two guns from a hidden location and they were missing. Staph had left his house early in the morning and a ride picked her up. He had been cleaning the guns the day before when Staph was at his house and had put them in a drawer, he told police.
He told police he called her and texted her to return the guns, and she said she did not take them but would pay for them, the complaint states.
Staph is facing two counts of theft in connection with that incident, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.