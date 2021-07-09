A Lower East Side woman is facing charges for reportedly overdosing while a child and older teen were present.
New Castle police filed multiple counts against Brandi Zambelli, 44, of 536 N. Cedar St., in connection with the July 1 incident.
According to a criminal complaint, officers were summoned to Zambelli’s home regarding a possible drug overdose with an unconscious person. Upon the officer’s arrival, the New Castle Fire Department and emergency medical services were giving her naloxone, which revived her.
Police said a tray on the couch held a bag of a white substance that was suspected narcotics, a bag containing suspected marijuana, a pill bottle containing a fold of suspected narcotics, a scale with suspected residue, a glass pipe and an orange needle cap. A syringe was immersed in a cup of unknown liquid, the officer reported.
The police said the matter was reported to Lawrence County Children and Youth Services.
They were concerned that two others in the house had been exposed to a hazardous illegal substance that was possibly heroin and crack cocaine.
Zambelli was taken to a hospital for further treatment, the report said.
Zambelli is charged with two counts of recklessly endangering other persons and possession of controlled substances, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of children.
She was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
