An Edinburg woman who was in a fight in a nursing home parking lot later tried to snatch a police officer’s Taser from his belt and spit in the faces of the officer and a hospital worker, according to New Castle police.
They have arrested Sierra Duncan, 33, of Tilly Lane after multiple scuffles between her and other individuals, according to a criminal complaint. The police were called regarding a fight at a nursing home parking lot on Huron Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday, where people had Duncan restrained on the ground, according to a criminal complaint.
Police reported that Duncan assaulted a nursing home employee and damaged her car’s steering column and broke the back window.
They reported that Duncan was screaming obscenities and the police took her to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where she was restrained. As an officer tried to handcuff her, she grabbed his Taser from its holster and the officer shoved her against a wall, causing her to drop it, according to the court papers, and she kicked the officer several times and spit in his face.
A nursing home worker the next day told police that as he was helping stop the disturbance at the facility, Duncan head-butted him and she also spit in his face.
She is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt at aggravated assault with tear gas or a noxious substance, disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia for a pipe that police reported to have found in her clothing, and two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
She was committed to the Lawrence County jail on $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.