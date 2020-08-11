An Oak Leaf Gardens woman is facing charges, accused of wielding a knife and discharging pepper spray during a fight Sunday at Neshannock Village apartments.
New Castle police reported in a criminal complaint that the incident, involving Maliyah Robinson, 18, of Pin Oak Drive, occurred around 9 p.m. outside the apartments at 461 Neshannock Boulevard. A woman reported to police that Robinson started a fight on the lawn outside and had a knife in her hand and was threatening people. According to police, the witness said that she fought with another woman, and that several other people joined in, turning it into a large fight. Robinson then sprayed multiple people with pepper spray, then ran from the area, according to police.
Police reported in the complaint that several people, including two juveniles, who suffered from contact with the pepper spray were treated by ambulance personnel. One woman had bleeding scratches on her chest and neck, the report said.
Robinson is facing one count each of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. She will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
