A New Castle woman is facing a charge of vehicular homicide following a four-month investigation into a fatal crash in Youngstown.
Kimberly Savage, 38, was arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court this week on a misdemeanor count after Youngstown police identified her as a driver in the May 17 collision of a pickup truck and a car in the 3200 block of Shirley Road.
The accident claimed the life of 60-year-old Bruce Eley of Youngstown. Savage is awaiting a Dec. 1 hearing in Youngstown Municipal Court. Further details about the accident were unavailable from the Youngstown police on Wednesday.
