A woman accused of cutting a man’s face was hospitalized after the incident, according to New Castle police.
Sharon Smith, 48, of 1110 E. Washington St. is accused of cutting a man’s face multiple times at her residence, around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 17 during an argument.
According to a criminal complaint, the man told police that Smith attacked him with shards from a plastic drink pitcher that was broken next to where he was sitting. Both he and Smith were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Police said Smith refused to get out of the ambulance at the hospital and had to be physically removed by two officers. They reported that she was screaming and using profanity in the hospital room and kicked a nurse, according to the report.
Police said she threatened to kill everyone including the police, and that she spat on an officer.
She is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment and two counts of simple assault. A warrant has been issued for her arrest upon release from the hospital.
