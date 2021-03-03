Necropsies performed on several dead ducks found on a Wayne Township property showed they died from malnutrition and dehydration, state police reported.
Troopers as a result have filed criminal charges against Wendy Sue Leasure, 42, of 213 Volpes Way, Ellwood City, in connection with an investigation that began on Jan. 5.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that they were called that afternoon to Leasure's property for a report of dead ducks. Troopers found two chicken coops enclosed with wire fencing, with four dead white ducks inside, and another duck dead inside of a blue bucket under the coop, the report said.
Leasure, who was outside, told them that the ducks were sick when she had bought them from a flea market and that she was given them medicated feed, one or two times a day, the police reported.
The police confiscated the dead birds and obtained approval from the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office to have necropsies done on the birds to show their cause of death. The necropsy reports showed that all five ducks had suffered severe weight loss, emaciation, dehydration, visceral and renal gout and inflammation of the feet caused by staphylococcus bacteria, the complaint states.
Leasure is facing five felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. She additionally faces five counts each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals for not providing sustenance or water.
A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
