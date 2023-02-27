A South Side woman has been arrested for reportedly breaking into a Croton home and stealing a television and antenna.
New Castle police have charged Kayla Patricia Koszela, 33, of South Mill Street, in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
According to a criminal complaint, the resident of a house in the 100 block of Croton Avenue near Vine Street reported that a woman had broken into his apartment around 10 a.m. that day and stole the items. The woman was seen on footage from a security camera, he told police.
Police said the woman also tried to open the door of Iron Works gym, but it did not open. The apartment she entered was in the same building, police said.
Police said that after she stole the items, she walked across the parking lot of Ladies of the Dukes restaurant. The police in viewing the surveillance video identified her as Koszela.
She is facing one count of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property, that were filed Feb. 21. She is facing additional charges filed Feb. 16 for defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and a harassment for a separate incident reported in January. Those charges were held for the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Warrants have been issued for her arrest in both cases.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.