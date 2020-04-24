A Walmart shopper is facing a felony charge after she used the self-serve register to ring up her groceries for less than they were worth, according to Union Township police.
The police have filed a felony retail theft charge for under-ringing against Arvenia Deshaun Edwards of 1017 Beech St., Westview Terrace, after reviewing a store video of the March 5 incident, according to a criminal compliant.
Police said the amount of merchandise that she undercharged totaled $73.74. She was jailed on a bench warrant from a previous charge of access device fraud. She also has two prior retail theft convictions.
