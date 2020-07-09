A New Castle woman is facing charges for making too many false 911 calls.
New Castle police reported that Loraine A. Peterson, 56, of South Mill Street had made 15 calls to the Lawrence Emergency Operations Center in a month, as of June 21, and eight additional calls since then. She reported to the police on June 21 that two individuals were inside of her residence.
Police went there to find no one inside, including Peterson. The police had responded to a call the day before that regarding a burglary, when Peterson reported that two people had entered her apartment through a window. The officers had arrived to find the apartment vacant. Peterson would not give her location to the 911 dispatchers, the report said.
She is charged with two counts each of making false reports to police and disorderly house, under a city ordinance.
She will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
