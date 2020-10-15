An East Side woman is facing charges after police received reports she was ridiculing a child with a disability in her neighborhood.
New Castle police have arrested Jonalyn Pezzuti, 46, of 1508 Wooley Ave., after the 6-year-old child's mother reported the Oct. 7 incident.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman told police her child was outside playing when Pezzuti made loud, harassing comments at the juvenile repeatedly and where the woman and her child could hear them, upsetting the child.
The paperwork filed by the police indicates the family last month had obtained a Protection from Abuse order against Pezzuti and that there are recent charges for incidents involving her making fun of the child's disabilities and making sexual and vulgar comments in the child's presence, the complaint states.
Pezzuti is charged with stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with the Oct. 7 incident. She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set a jail bond at $2,500, and has been freed on bail.
She has two prior sets of similar charges pending against her, filed Oct. 5 and Sept. 23.
