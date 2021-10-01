Police at UPMC Jameson Hospital have an arrest warrant for a New Castle woman who reportedly assaulted an officer during an emergency room visit.
UPMC police have filed charges against Katlynn Lee Gilmore, 19, of 1121 Sciota St. in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred around 7 a.m. Sept. 25.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called to the emergency department by the nursing staff, who reported that Gilmore was causing a commotion. Police said she uttered profanity at the staff members and was yelling loudly, causing a disruption.
As a hospital police officer stepped closer to her to try to calm her down, she tried to push him away. The officer grabbed her by the arm to escort her to a room with the help of two other officers, the report said, and Gilmore tried to pull away and bite an officer on the hand, the report said.
She also reportedly grabbed an officer by the hair and pulled it. She continued fighting with the officers and staff, causing a scratch on his arm that broke the skin. Another officer had scratches on her head and an open bite wound on her finger.
Gilmore is facing two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of disorderly conduct in connection with the struggle. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
