A Mahoning Township woman is facing cruelty to animals and related charges for not getting veterinary care for a dog with an injured eye, according to the Mahoning Township police.
The police filed the charges against Yolanda Shaner, 48, of Pepe Road, Hillsville, on Thursday with cruelty to animals, neglect and not having a license for her dog.
A humane officer reported to the police that Shaner’s dog, a small mixed breed about 12 years old, was injured in the eye by a cat about four months ago. The officer visited the house on Jan. 31 and reported that the dog’s eye was bulging out of its head and it needed veterinary care, according to a criminal complaint. The officer noted that the dog had no license, nor any records of its immunization.
Police reported that Shaner has signed over the custody and care of the dog to the humane officer. North Memorial Animal Hospital, after tending to the dog, reported to the police that it tested positive for heartworm and lyme disease, and that its damaged eye would have to be removed, the court papers said.
Shaner will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
